Filling in the Lines

I remember the good ‘ol days (and I’m not old, so I’m talking like 1999) when we weren’t so concerned about the sun and the fact that we were going to look like leather when we hit the age of 50. Now all anyone talks about is Botox, plastic surgery, and lip injections. Well, not everyone, but I happen to live with a dermatologist at the moment so I tend to hear about these things on a frequent basis. Fortunately for us, but less fortunate for the derms of the world, Avon is expanding its Anew Clinical line even further, and launching a wrinkle-filling serum and cream in mid-March.

The Derma X3 Facial Filling Serum and Derma-Full Facial Filling Cream are intended to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and regain facial fullness. According to Avon scientists, the formula of the creams combines a hyaluronic acid facial filler that is of the same grade that dermatologists use.

It looks like we can start saving our money and time from those office visits, and spend it on clothes instead…