How to Fill in Your Eyebrows The Easy Way (Step by Step)

OK, we’ll be the first to admit that this thick, bold, eyebrow trend (which, mind you, seems to be less of a trend and more of a reality for the rest of our lives) isn’t as easy to pull off as it seems. Like, did all of these girls and guys on Instagram with literally flawless brows get invited to some secret seminar when we weren’t looking? How does it seem like everyone intrinsically knows how to fill in their brows with the perfect concoction of gels, pencils, and wax, and we’re over here still trying to decide if we’re more medium-brown or taupe?

The good news is, though, that we’re not alone, because “how to fill in eyebrows” was one of the most-Googled questions of 2016. So we brought in an expert, makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci, to show us, and you, exactly how to fill in our brows with as minimal effort, time, and frustration as possible—all broken down in easy-to-digest gifs, because we’re nice like that. So click through to see our how-to, and get ready to have ridiculously good-looking brows in just a few minutes.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Rachel Besser

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi