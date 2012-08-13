Fight Your Skin Problems With Fruit

Who doesn’t love killing two birds with one stone? Many multi-purpose beauty products, such as BB Creams, have become staples in our daily regimen. But this summer, we’ve also turned to superfoods that provide benefits when ingested and are used in our favorite products. Beauty has never tasted so good.

Cloudberries

In The Body: Although cloudberries are only harvested in the arctic bogs, they have great nutritional benefits. Rich in vitamin A, B, C, calcium and iron, they improve the immune system, teeth and gum health and iron absorption. I was fortunate enough to try the berries as a jam (a popular way it is served in Finland) while at an event for Finnish skincare brand Lumene, and they taste amazing – a little tart but still sweet.

On The Skin: Cloudberry seed oil has natural antioxidants that brighten the skin as well as plant sterols that hydrate the skin.

Product To Try: We recommend the entire Vitamin C+ collection. Since using Lumene Vitamin C+ Radiant Beauty Drops ($19.99, Walgreens.com), my skin is noticeably smoother, brighter and acne-free. Actress and Lumene spokesperson Byrdie Bell loves the brightening effects of the cloudberries as well. “The cloudberry in the Vitamin C+ noticeably brightens my complexion.”

Strawberries

In The Body: Strawberries are packed with potassium that regulates blood pressure. The fruit also works as a buffer against the negative effects of sodium.

On The Skin: Because strawberries are so rich in Vitamin C, they prevent wrinkles by producing collagen and improving skin’s elasticity. The fruit is also packed with ellagic acid that prevents collagen destruction and inflammation.

New research by Italian and Spanish scientists published in the Journal of Agricultural Food Chemistry found that a pigment in strawberries called anthocyanin works as a block against ultraviolet radiation and reduces skin damage. Expect to see strawberry extract used in sunscreen in the near future.

Product To Try: Create younger-looking, hydrated skin with 100% Pure Strawberry Body Scrub ($25, 100percentpure.com).

Grapes

In The Body: Grapes get a bad rap because they are high in sugar. However, that natural sugar treats fatigue by providing a boost of energy. The fruit also aids in treating constipation and indigestion.

On The Skin: Because it contains tartartic acid, the fruit breaks the bonds that hold dead skin cells together in the uppermost level of the epidermis, making it a great ingredient to use in exfoliators and cleansers.

Product To Try: We love Skin Ceutical’s Equalizing Toner ($30, Skinceuticals.com), because it restores and balances the skin to its natural state by eliminating dead skin cells.

Apples

In The Body: An apple a day does keep the doctor away. At least for athletes, that is. A new study by researchers at the University of Iowa have recently found that ursolic acid from the apple peel promotes the growth of muscle and brown fat – both of which are very important for athletes.

On The Skin: Quercetin, an antoxidant found in apple peels, is a great treatment for preventing acne by calming skin. It also treats acne by slowing down inflammation and helps to clear skin.

Product To Try: Test out Super Acne Solution ($50, Getsuper.com) to prevent break outs, exfoliate and brighten the skin.

Blueberries

In The Body: Among their many benefits, blueberries are packed with amino acids, thereby reducing lactic acid buildup for faster recovery time after a hard workout.

On The Skin: Blueberries are rich in anti-oxidants such as anthocyanin and Vitamin C that fight the formation of free radicals that can damage skin’s structure. This protection fends off wrinkles and improves skin’s firmness.

Product To Try: Yes To Blueberries is a complete anti-aging line that repairs and prevents skin damage. A great product to start with is the Daily Repairing Moisturizer with SPF 30 ($19.99, Yestocarrots.com) because it does it all — boosts collagen production, skin rejuvenation, eliminates appearance of wrinkles and protects against UVA and UVB rays.