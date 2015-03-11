Beauty Buzz: Combat Brassy Blonde, Sleeping On Your Stomach is Bad For You, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Cameron Diaz has dyed her hair darker – maybe this has something to do with her new husband? [People StyleWatch]

2. Learn how to combat that brassy blonde tone, ASAP. [Daily Makeover]

3. Apparently, sleeping on your stomach is the “worst thing” for you, according to experts. Find out what harm it may be causing. [StyleCaster]

4. Christina Aguilera spills on how she keeps her platinum hair healthy – and it’ll surprise you. [Allure]

5. Ladies that truly span the entire spectrum of skin tones have always had a hard time finding their perfect foundation shade, until now. Has the makeup industry finally embraced diversity as a whole? [Racked]