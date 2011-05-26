FiFi Awards 2011: Fergie, Halle & More Win Big

For those that don’t know, and weren’t following Beauty High on Twitter last night, The FiFi’s are the Oscars of the beauty business. Held last night at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C., they certainly lived up to their reputation. The star-studded event saw everyone from Fergie to Halle Berry who were both there to accept awards, as well as presenters such as Padma Lakshmi, Paz de la Huerta and Kelly Killorean Bensimon.

We were also pleasantly surprised by the sight of Josh Duhamel, who was flown in to surprise his wife Fergie Ferg and award her with her FiFi. Duhamel told her she was the “Froth to his cappucino” and we all gagged a little, and gushed. There were many other highs and lows for the show (as any award show goes) as we started off in the dark when a fuse was blown, but hysterical Kate Walsh made the best of it, stating that “she was far too foxy to be up there in the dark.” Paz de la Huerta then made a bit of a mess of her time on stage, seemingly having hit the champagne a little too hard before presenting.

But that just made the ceremony all the more entertaining as we watched Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry and Fergie accept their awards. There was also a heartwarming tribute for Elizabeth Taylor as the Fragrance Celebrity of the year award was renamed in her honor and she was inducted into the FiFi Hall of Fame.

Read on for the rest of the winners below and let us know if you agree with which scents were chosen, and scroll through the slideshow above for a glimpse and what some of the celebs wore!

Bath & Body Line of the Year

Balenciaga Black & White Collection (Coty Prestige)

Clean Bath & Body Line by Clean

Coco Mademoiselle Bath Essentials by Chanel WON

Peace Love & Juicy Couture (Elizabeth Arden)

Pretty & Pure Pink by Victorias Secret

Interior Scent Collection of the Year

Annick Goutal Noel Collection Candles & Home Spray (Beaut Prestige International)

Anthropologie/Le Labo Candle Collection (Inter Parfums USA)

Crabtree & Evelyn Iris by Crabtree & Evelyn

Jonathan Adler Happy Chic (The Maesa Group for Jonathan Adler) – WON

Ulta Home Fragrance Collection by Nest Fragrances

Best Packaging of the Year Womens Luxe

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani

Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige) WON

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Love & Tears, Surrender by Kilian

pureDKNY by Donna Karan Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)

Best Packaging of the Year Mens Luxe

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel

John Varvatos 10th Anniversary Limited Edition (Elizabeth Arden)

Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige) WON

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)



Best Packaging of the Year Womens Broad Appeal

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Avril Lavigne Forbidden Rose (P&G Prestige)

Bombshell by Victorias Secret WON

Eva by Eva Longoria (Falic Fashion Group)

Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid (Coty)

Mariah Careys Lollipop Bling Fragrance Collection (Elizabeth Arden)

Outspoken by Fergie (Avon Products)

Best Packaging of the Year Mens Broad Appeal

Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)

Gap Core Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)

Herv Lger Homme (Avon Products) WON

McGraw Silver (Coty)

Samba Sun Man (The Perfumers Workshop International)

Best Media Campaign of the Year Womens

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani

Beyonc Heat (Coty)

Boyfriend (Boyfriend LLC )

Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige) WON

My Life by Mary J Blige (Carols Daughter)

pureDKNY by Donna Karan Cosmetics

Best Media Campaign of the Year Mens

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel WON

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme (P&G Prestige)

Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)

Perfume Extraordinaire

Beaut Prestige International

Drom Fragrances International

Givaudan – WON

International Flavors & Fragrances

Takasago

Fragrance of the Year Specialty Brand Mens

Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA) WON

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Ocean by Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Twilight Woods by Bath & Body Works

Gap Core Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)



Fragrance of the Year Specialty Brand Womens

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Anthropologie By the Creators of Le Labo Eau de Parfum Collection (Inter Parfums USA)

Anthropologie Happ & Stahns Perfumers, 1842 Rosa Alba Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums USA)

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Dark Kiss by Bath & Body Works

Bombshell by Victorias Secret WON

Brooks Brothers Madison Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums USA)

Iris by Crabtree & Evelyn



Fragrance of the Year Broad Appeal Mens

Antonio Banderas the Secret (Puig USA)

Herv Lger Homme (Avon Products)WON

McGraw Silver (Coty)

Samba Sun Man (The Perfumers Workshop International)



Fragrance of the Year Broad Appeal Womens

Eva by Eva Longoria (Falic Fashion Group)

Flirt! Rock-n-Rebel (BeautyBank)

Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid (Coty) – WON

S by Shakira (Puig USA)

Samba Sun Woman (The Perfumers Workshop International)

New Fragrance Celebrity of the Year

Fergie WON



Elizabeth Taylor Fragrance Celebrity of the Year

Halle Berry WON

Fragrance of the Year Direct to Consumer

Boyfriend (Boyfriend LLC)

My Life by Mary J Blige (Carols Daughter) WON

Outspoken by Fergie (Avon Products)

So Elixir (Yves Rocher North America)

Fragrance of the Year Specialty Luxe Mens

Bond No.9 Cooper Square by Bond No.9 New York

One Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Prada Infusion de Vetiver (Puig USA)

Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford BeautyWON

Victorinox Snowpower (Victorinox By Swiss Army)

Fragrance of the Year Specialty Luxe Womens

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Balenciaga Paris (Coty Prestige) WON

Belle dOpium by Yves Saint Laurent

Jadore Lor (Parfums Christian Dior)

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Prada Infusion de Tubereuse (Puig USA)

Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford Beauty



Fragrance of the Year Indie Brand

Candide Perfume (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes

Honey Blossom Perfume (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes

Lumiere Eau de Parfum (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes

Six Scents Parfums: Series Three (Unisex) by Six Scents ParfumsWON

Fragrance of the Year Mens Luxe

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel WON

Dolce & Gabbana the One Gentleman (P&G Prestige)

Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3, & 4 By Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)



Fragrance of the Year Womens Luxe

Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani

Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel

Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige) WON

pureDKNY by Donna Karan Cosmetics

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)

Fragrance Hall of Fame (Women’s)

24 Faubourg, Hermes, Beaute Prestige International

Issey Miyake LEau dIssey Beaute Prestige International WON

Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Beaute Prestige International

Moschinop Cheap and Chic by EuroItaly, Inc

Pleasures by Estee Luader

Red Door by Elizabeth Arden

Tresor by Lancome

Fragrance Hall of Fame (Men’s)

Jean Paul Gaulter Le Male by Beaute Prestige International WON

LEau dIssey Poure Homme by Beaute Prestige International

Versace The Dreamer by EuroItaly Inc

Fragrance Sales Breakthrough

Mary J. Blige My Life WON



Consumer’s Choice Men’s

Bath & Body Works Twilight Woods WON

Consumer’s Choice Women’s

Bombshell Victorias Secret WON

Fragrance Superstar (Live Voting At Awards Ceremony)

Gucci Guilty WON

And, the Editorial and Technological Award winners were:

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Womens Scent Feature: Allure, Poetic License, September 2010

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Mens Scent Feature: (Tie) Elle, Picking Up His Scent; Marie Claire, Making Scents for Men

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Womens Scent Bite: Elle, Mix Masters, September 2010

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Blog: elle.com, An Eau of Our Own, October 2010

Technological Breakthrough of the Year Fragrance Creation & Formulation: Robertet Fragrances, Seed to Scent

Technological Breakthrough of the Year Packaging Technology & Delivery Systems: International Flavors & Fragrances, Redken Radiant Sea Spray

Technological Breakthrough of the Year Information Technology: Firmenich, osMoz iPhone App