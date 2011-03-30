FiFi Award Nominees For 2011 Announced!

The Fragrance Foundation hosts the FiFi Awards every year in the spring, and for those of you who don’t know about these coveted awards, they are much like the Oscars for fragrance fanatics.

There are a total of 10 categories, and this year new categories have been added which include: Fragrance Superstar of the Year, Consumer’s Choice Award, and Fragrance Hall of Fame. A breakfast is held on April 8 to narrow down the list of nominees for the awards, and then voting is opened up to the consumer.

Below are the categories and the nominees so far who do you want to win?

Women’s Luxe

(carried in department and specialty stores, more than 250 stores)??

Acqua di Gio by Giorgio Armani?

Ange ou Dmon Le Secret by Givenchy?

Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel?

Coach Poppy Eau de Parfum by Coach Fragrances

Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige)?

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Collection Eau de Parfum Intense (Beaut Prestige International)?

PureDKNY by Donna Karan Cosmetics?Versus Versace (Euroitaly Inc.)?

Voyage dHerms (BPI)

Womanity by Thierry Mugler (Clarins Fragrance Group)

Mens Luxe

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel?

Azzaro Chrome Sport by Azzaro (Clarins Fragrance Group)?

Dolce & Gabbana The One Gentleman (P&G Prestige)

Gucci by Gucci Sport pour Homme (P&G Prestige)?

Lacoste Essential Sport (P&G Prestige)?

Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)?

Perry Ellis Night (Falic Fashion Group)?

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 by Ralph Lauren Fragrances?

Voyage dHerms (BPI)



Womens Specialty Luxe

(carried in specialty stores, 26 to 249 stores) ??

Balenciaga Paris (Coty Prestige)

Bebe Sheer Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums)

Belle DOpium by Yves Saint Laurent?

Bond No. 9 High Line by Bond No. 9 New York?

Bond No. 9 Washington Square by Bond No. 9 New York?

English Pear & Freesia by Jo Malone?

Jadore LOr by Parfums Christian Dior?

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Love & Tears, Surrender by By Kilian?

Prada Infusion de Tubereuse (Puig USA)

Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford Beauty

Mens Specialty Luxe

Bond No. 9 Andy Warhol Montauk by Bond No. 9 New York?

Bond No. 9 Cooper Square by Bond No. 9 New York?

Colonia Essenza by Acqua di Parma?

La Cologne du Parfumeur by Guerlain ?

One Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Orange Sanguine by Atelier Cologne?

Prada Infusion de Vetiver (Puig USA)?

Rose Oud by By Kilian?

Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford Beauty ?

Victorinox Snowpower by Victorinox Swiss Army



Womens Broad Appeal

(carried in mass market retailers)

Avril Lavigne Forbidden Rose (P&G Prestige)

Christina Aguilera Eau de Parfum (P&G Prestige)?

Christina Aguilera By Night (P&G Prestige)

Dyamante by Daddy Yankee (Falic Fashion Group)

Eva by Eva Longoria (Falic Fashion Group)

Flirt Rock-n-Rebel by BeautyBank?

Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid (Coty Inc.)

S by Shakira (Puig USA)?

Samba Sun Woman by The Perfumers Workshop Intl., Ltd.

Mens Broad Appeal

Antonio Banderas The Secret (Puig USA)

Herv Leger Homme (Avon Products, Inc.)?

McGraw Silver (Coty Inc.)?

Samba Sun Man by The Perfumers Workshop Intl. Ltd.

Womens Specialty Brand

(carried by one retailer and/or brand name in one retailer)??

Anthropologie By the Creators of Le Labo Eau de Parfum Collection (Inter Parfums)?

Anthropologie Happ & Stahns – Perfumers, 1842 Rosa Alba Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums)?

Banana Republic Republic of Women Essence Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums)?

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Dark Kiss by Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Secret Wonderland by Bath & Body Works?

Bombshell by Victorias Secret?

Brooks Brothers Madison Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums)

Gap Stay Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums)

Icing Flaunt Collection: Oh so Jolie, Hello Chrie, Cest Chic! (The Maesa Group)

Iris by Crabtree & Evelyn?

Payless Unforgettable Moments: Promise and Charmed (The Maesa Group)

Mens Specialty Brand

Banana Republic Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums)?

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Ocean by Bath & Body Works?

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Twilight Woods by Bath & Body Works?

Gap Core Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums)



Womens Direct to Consumer

(sold online, through catalog or door to door)

Boyfriend by Boyfriend LLC

My Life by Mary J Blige (Carols Daughter)

Outspoken by Fergie (Avon)

Yves Rocher So Elixir (Yves Rocher North America Inc.)

Indie Brand

(Womens, mens and unisex that are small or emerging brands that have been on the market for 1 to 2 years in 25 or fewer stores.)??

Candide Perfume by Aftelier Perfumes?

Honey Blossom Perfume by Aftelier Perfumes?

Lumiere Eau de Parfum by Aftelier Perfumes?

Six Scents Parfums: Series Three (Six Scents Parfums Inc.)

Categories via WWD