FiFi Award Finalists Announced For 2011

At the 2011 FiFi Awards breakfast on Friday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the best of the best in the fragrance industry gathered to chat, eat, and see who would make it through to the final round of the FiFi’s. Beauty High attended what is known as the “Oscars” of the fragrance industry to see just who would make the final cut.

Awards were also handed out in the editorial and technological categories, and Jean Paul Gaultier was announced as the 2011 Hall of Fame Recipient. As for the finalists, the list is below let us know who you think should win, and watch for public voting to open before the awards, on May 25.



Bath & Body Line of the Year

Balenciaga Black & White Collection (Coty Prestige)

Clean Bath & Body Line by Clean

Coco Mademoiselle Bath Essentials by Chanel

Peace Love & Juicy Couture (Elizabeth Arden)

Pretty & Pure Pink by Victorias Secret

Interior Scent Collection of the Year

Annick Goutal Noel Collection Candles & Home Spray (Beaut Prestige International)

Anthropologie/Le Labo Candle Collection (Inter Parfums USA)

Crabtree & Evelyn Iris by Crabtree & Evelyn

Jonathan Adler Happy Chic (The Maesa Group for Jonathan Adler)

Ulta Home Fragrance Collection by Nest Fragrances

Best Packaging of the Year Womens Luxe

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani

Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige)

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Love & Tears, Surrender by Kilian

pureDKNY by Donna Karan Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)



Best Packaging of the Year Mens Luxe

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel

John Varvatos 10th Anniversary Limited Edition (Elizabeth Arden)

Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)

Best Packaging of the Year Womens Broad Appeal

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Avril Lavigne Forbidden Rose (P&G Prestige)

Bombshell by Victorias Secret

Eva by Eva Longoria (Falic Fashion Group)

Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid (Coty)

Mariah Careys Lollipop Bling Fragrance Collection (Elizabeth Arden)

Outspoken by Fergie (Avon Products)

Best Packaging of the Year Mens Broad Appeal

Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)

Gap Core Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)

Herv Lger Homme (Avon Products)

McGraw Silver (Coty)

Samba Sun Man (The Perfumers Workshop International)

Best Media Campaign of the Year Womens

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani

Beyonc Heat (Coty)

Boyfriend (Boyfriend LLC )

Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige)

My Life by Mary J Blige (Carols Daughter)

pureDKNY by Donna Karan Cosmetics



Best Media Campaign of the Year Mens

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme (P&G Prestige)

Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)

Perfume Extraordinaire

Beaut Prestige International

Drom Fragrances International

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances

Takasago

Fragrance of the Year Specialty Brand Mens

Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Ocean by Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Twilight Woods by Bath & Body Works

Gap Core Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)



Fragrance of the Year Specialty Brand Womens

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Anthropologie By the Creators of Le Labo Eau de Parfum Collection (Inter Parfums USA)

Anthropologie Happ & Stahns Perfumers, 1842 Rosa Alba Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums USA)

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Dark Kiss by Bath & Body Works

Bombshell by Victorias Secret

Brooks Brothers Madison Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums USA)

Iris by Crabtree & Evelyn



Fragrance of the Year Broad Appeal Mens

Antonio Banderas the Secret (Puig USA)

Herv Lger Homme (Avon Products)

McGraw Silver (Coty)

Samba Sun Man (The Perfumers Workshop International)



Fragrance of the Year Broad Appeal Womens

Eva by Eva Longoria (Falic Fashion Group)

Flirt! Rock-n-Rebel (BeautyBank)

Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid (Coty)

S by Shakira (Puig USA)

Samba Sun Woman (The Perfumers Workshop International)



Fragrance of the Year Direct to Consumer

Boyfriend (Boyfriend LLC)

My Life by Mary J Blige (Carols Daughter)

Outspoken by Fergie (Avon Products)

So Elixir (Yves Rocher North America)

Fragrance of the Year Specialty Luxe Mens

Bond No.9 Cooper Square by Bond No.9 New York

One Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Prada Infusion de Vetiver (Puig USA)

Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford Beauty

Victorinox Snowpower (Victorinox By Swiss Army)

Fragrance of the Year Specialty Luxe Womens

(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)

Balenciaga Paris (Coty Prestige)

Belle dOpium by Yves Saint Laurent

Jadore Lor (Parfums Christian Dior)

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)

Prada Infusion de Tubereuse (Puig USA)

Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford Beauty

Fragrance of the Year Indie Brand

Candide Perfume (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes

Honey Blossom Perfume (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes

Lumiere Eau de Parfum (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes

Six Scents Parfums: Series Three (Unisex) by Six Scents Parfums



Fragrance of the Year Mens Luxe

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel

Dolce & Gabbana the One Gentleman (P&G Prestige)

Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3, & 4 By Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)



Fragrance of the Year Womens Luxe

Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani

Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel

Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige)

pureDKNY by Donna Karan Cosmetics

Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)

And, the Editorial and Technological Award winners were:

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Womens Scent Feature: Allure, Poetic License, September 2010

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Mens Scent Feature: (Tie) Elle, Picking Up His Scent; Marie Claire, Making Scents for Men

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Womens Scent Bite: Elle, Mix Masters, September 2010

Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Blog: elle.com, An Eau of Our Own, October 2010

Technological Breakthrough of the Year Fragrance Creation & Formulation: Robertet Fragrances, Seed to Scent

Technological Breakthrough of the Year Packaging Technology & Delivery Systems: International Flavors & Fragrances, Redken Radiant Sea Spray

Technological Breakthrough of the Year Information Technology: Firmenich, osMoz iPhone App