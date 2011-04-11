FiFi Award Finalists Announced For 2011

At the 2011 FiFi Awards breakfast on Friday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the best of the best in the fragrance industry gathered to chat, eat, and see who would make it through to the final round of the FiFi’s. Beauty High attended what is known as the “Oscars” of the fragrance industry to see just who would make the final cut.
Awards were also handed out in the editorial and technological categories, and Jean Paul Gaultier was announced as the 2011 Hall of Fame Recipient. As for the finalists, the list is below let us know who you think should win, and watch for public voting to open before the awards, on May 25.
Bath & Body Line of the Year
Balenciaga Black & White Collection (Coty Prestige)
Clean Bath & Body Line by Clean
Coco Mademoiselle Bath Essentials by Chanel
Peace Love & Juicy Couture (Elizabeth Arden)
Pretty & Pure Pink by Victorias Secret
Interior Scent Collection of the Year
Annick Goutal Noel Collection Candles & Home Spray (Beaut Prestige International)
Anthropologie/Le Labo Candle Collection (Inter Parfums USA)
Crabtree & Evelyn Iris by Crabtree & Evelyn
Jonathan Adler Happy Chic (The Maesa Group for Jonathan Adler)
Ulta Home Fragrance Collection by Nest Fragrances
Best Packaging of the Year Womens Luxe
(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)
Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani
Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige)
Lady Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)
Love & Tears, Surrender by Kilian
pureDKNY by Donna Karan Fragrances
Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)
Best Packaging of the Year Mens Luxe
Bleu de Chanel by Chanel
John Varvatos 10th Anniversary Limited Edition (Elizabeth Arden)
Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)
The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 by Ralph Lauren Fragrances
Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)
Best Packaging of the Year Womens Broad Appeal
(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)
Avril Lavigne Forbidden Rose (P&G Prestige)
Bombshell by Victorias Secret
Eva by Eva Longoria (Falic Fashion Group)
Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid (Coty)
Mariah Careys Lollipop Bling Fragrance Collection (Elizabeth Arden)
Outspoken by Fergie (Avon Products)
Best Packaging of the Year Mens Broad Appeal
Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)
Gap Core Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)
Herv Lger Homme (Avon Products)
McGraw Silver (Coty)
Samba Sun Man (The Perfumers Workshop International)
Best Media Campaign of the Year Womens
(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)
Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani
Beyonc Heat (Coty)
Boyfriend (Boyfriend LLC )
Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige)
My Life by Mary J Blige (Carols Daughter)
pureDKNY by Donna Karan Cosmetics
Best Media Campaign of the Year Mens
Bleu de Chanel by Chanel
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme (P&G Prestige)
Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)
The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 by Ralph Lauren Fragrances
Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)
Perfume Extraordinaire
Beaut Prestige International
Drom Fragrances International
Givaudan
International Flavors & Fragrances
Takasago
Fragrance of the Year Specialty Brand Mens
Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)
Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Ocean by Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Twilight Woods by Bath & Body Works
Gap Core Eau de Toilette (Inter Parfums USA)
Fragrance of the Year Specialty Brand Womens
(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)
Anthropologie By the Creators of Le Labo Eau de Parfum Collection (Inter Parfums USA)
Anthropologie Happ & Stahns Perfumers, 1842 Rosa Alba Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums USA)
Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Dark Kiss by Bath & Body Works
Bombshell by Victorias Secret
Brooks Brothers Madison Eau de Parfum (Inter Parfums USA)
Iris by Crabtree & Evelyn
Fragrance of the Year Broad Appeal Mens
Antonio Banderas the Secret (Puig USA)
Herv Lger Homme (Avon Products)
McGraw Silver (Coty)
Samba Sun Man (The Perfumers Workshop International)
Fragrance of the Year Broad Appeal Womens
Eva by Eva Longoria (Falic Fashion Group)
Flirt! Rock-n-Rebel (BeautyBank)
Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid (Coty)
S by Shakira (Puig USA)
Samba Sun Woman (The Perfumers Workshop International)
Fragrance of the Year Direct to Consumer
Boyfriend (Boyfriend LLC)
My Life by Mary J Blige (Carols Daughter)
Outspoken by Fergie (Avon Products)
So Elixir (Yves Rocher North America)
Fragrance of the Year Specialty Luxe Mens
Bond No.9 Cooper Square by Bond No.9 New York
One Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)
Prada Infusion de Vetiver (Puig USA)
Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford Beauty
Victorinox Snowpower (Victorinox By Swiss Army)
Fragrance of the Year Specialty Luxe Womens
(Because of a tie, there are six finalists)
Balenciaga Paris (Coty Prestige)
Belle dOpium by Yves Saint Laurent
Jadore Lor (Parfums Christian Dior)
Lady Million by Paco Rabanne (Puig USA)
Prada Infusion de Tubereuse (Puig USA)
Tom Ford Azure Lime by Tom Ford Beauty
Fragrance of the Year Indie Brand
Candide Perfume (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes
Honey Blossom Perfume (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes
Lumiere Eau de Parfum (Womens) by Aftelier Perfumes
Six Scents Parfums: Series Three (Unisex) by Six Scents Parfums
Fragrance of the Year Mens Luxe
Bleu de Chanel by Chanel
Dolce & Gabbana the One Gentleman (P&G Prestige)
Marc Jacobs Bang (Coty Prestige)
The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3, & 4 By Ralph Lauren Fragrances
Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)
Fragrance of the Year Womens Luxe
Acqua di Gioia by Giorgio Armani
Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel
Gucci Guilty (P&G Prestige)
pureDKNY by Donna Karan Cosmetics
Voyage dHerms (Beaut Prestige International)
And, the Editorial and Technological Award winners were:
Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Womens Scent Feature: Allure, Poetic License, September 2010
Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Mens Scent Feature: (Tie) Elle, Picking Up His Scent; Marie Claire, Making Scents for Men
Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Womens Scent Bite: Elle, Mix Masters, September 2010
Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage Blog: elle.com, An Eau of Our Own, October 2010
Technological Breakthrough of the Year Fragrance Creation & Formulation: Robertet Fragrances, Seed to Scent
Technological Breakthrough of the Year Packaging Technology & Delivery Systems: International Flavors & Fragrances, Redken Radiant Sea Spray
Technological Breakthrough of the Year Information Technology: Firmenich, osMoz iPhone App