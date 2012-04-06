How To Look Picture Perfect for Prom (And Beyond)

As April’s flowers begin to bloom, formal gown designers everywhere are cheering for the incoming class of prom dress shoppers. The possibilities for dresses are almost as endless as the hair and makeup choices and we know this can all be exciting, albeit overwhelming. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t a bit jealous of the girls currently gearing up for the soiree of their young adult lives, planning which frock to rock and which makeup look to don.
For those of you currently putting post-its and bookmarks on every prom dress and beauty look you can possibly get your hands on, we have some wisdom to bestow upon you. Considering the amount of time you’ll spend prepping yourself for the big day and the amount of time you’ll be seeing the pictures (um, the rest of your lives), you’ll want to pay attention to one very important detail: looking absolutely flawless in prom pictures.
Perhaps you’re one of those girls who is so photogenic that you can sneeze and still look like an America’s Next Top Model winner, but for the rest of us, we need some h-e-l-p when it comes to giving good face for the camera. Whether you’re fantasizing about prom or you’re just concerned with looking great when you go out this weekend, we’ve got all of the tricks of the trade to look your best when a photographer counts to three.
Flip through the slideshow to learn how to love how you look in pictures for years to come!
Tyra taught it best -- "smize" and you'll immediately look better in pictures. There's nothing worse than being dead behind your eyes.
Relax, breathe and (dare we say) have a little fun! No one likes a wet blanket, and being lively during a photo shoot will only result in amazing pictures.
Don't wear colors that wash you out. Vibrant colors or hues that work well with your skin tone will make you look more alive and are way more flattering.
Use eye drops to clear up any redness or tired looking eyes. The eyes are the windows to the soul, after all, so if they look great you’re sure to kill it in pictures.
Just before taking pictures, pinch the apples of your cheeks to get a natural, rosy glow.
Slightly lower your front shoulder to elongate your neck and create more dramatic angles.
Stick out your chin just a little bit to avoid the double chin.
Cast your eyes just above where the camera's lens is. Your eyes will appear larger by being more open, and youâ€™ll look awake and full of energy.
Don't face the camera straight on. Posing at a slight angle (45 degrees is best) will instantly slim your figure.
Don't go overboard on color --€“ this means too much makeup, tanning, or hair dying. The best rule of thumb is to blend and be subtle, otherwise you end up looking like a rainbow of disaster.
