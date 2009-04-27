Fiberwig Debuts, Brings Eyelash Extension-like Effects Stateside

Technologically speaking, Japan is often light-years ahead of the rest of the world. But the good news is that Imju’s Fiberwig, the high-tech top-selling mascara in Japan, is finally available here in the United States. Makeup junkies and mascara addicts rejoice, as you can purchase your very own Fiberwig at Sephora, where it’s available exclusively.

Engineered to coat lashes with micro-fine interconnecting fibers that adhere to your existing lashes, the instantly drying formula is formulated to give you the lash extension effect without the hassle or expense. The more coats that you apply, the more fibers that adhere to your lashes, and the longer and thicker your lashes will appear.

In Japan, Fiberwig has reportedly been beating out the competition with its false eyelash-like results… If it’s as well received here, gone will (hopefully) be the days of sitting in a chair for hours on end to have false eyelashes applied.

Imju Fiberwig, $22, sephora.com