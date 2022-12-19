5 Festival Makeup Trends You’ll Being See Everywhere In 2023 – & How to Achieve Them

Festival season will be here before we know it. And let’s be honest, half the fun of a festival is getting ready for it. That’s because festivals inspire bold makeup looks that fall outside the everyday, which makes sense given all the electric creativity in the air. Past seasons have seen lots of glitter, braids, and hair accessories that feel cheeky and bohemian, and while they may always be mainstays, a fresh infusion of new looks is imminent.

This is especially true given the makeup trends we’ve been seeing on the faces of celebs, on runways, and via TikTok. We’re talking makeup that runs the gamut and color spectrum, from bright, Barbiecore beauty, reflective disco chrome shine, and moody grunge-inspired makeup. Ahead, the top five topping our lineup and how to master them all courtesy of NYX Professional Makeup, just in time for your first festival.

Barbiecore Makeup

It was just a matter of time before Barbie made her comeback (it’s a Barbie world, after all), and this year she’s seriously influenced makeup and fashion, with no end in sight. For festival season, go all in with Barbie pink on eyes, cheeks and lips: Sweep a bold pink eyeshadow from lids to creases, then tie everything together with a coordinating blush and lip hue. Bonus points for adding pink adornments like glitter or sequins and pink nails. Barbie’s gotta have her accessories, no?

Popsicle Stained Lips

The goal of this look: Fool people into thinking you just ate a popsicle and now your lips are all deliciously, imperfectly stained. Apply a thin layer of a creamy lip stain in pink, red, orange or purple, then use your ring finger to press it into the lips, buffing out the edges for a melty, post-popsicle look. Per usual, Korean beauty really started this trend and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. To get the look, try NYX Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Blurring Matte Lip Cream, which was already all over the lips of festival-goers at the recent LA3C Festival thanks to the Lip Cream Truck!

Highlighter Hues

Just like words highlighted on paper or in a document fluorescent, it’s undeniable that made-you-look highlighter hues catch the eye. Opt for any neon eyeshadow shade like orange, yellow or green (or a mix of two or three, like the inspo here) to literally highlight your eyes and make them pop. Now go ahead and add an orange cheek tint for a very standout finish.

Grunge Liner

Moody, smudgy teenage-angst eyeliner feels fresh and youthful when paired with clean skin and a soft lip. A kohl eyeliner makes liner look lived-in — like you slept in it last night and now it looks kind of messy. Use it to rim your top and bottom last lines, then load on lots of inky black mascara and a swipe of tinted lip balm.

Liquid Metal

There’s glitter, and then there’s metallic chrome, which looks more like melted metal than shimmer. Drawing from the disco era, metallic finishes will instantly put you in the mood for dancing. Always start with a glitter primer, which will keep the metallic sealed into your skin without the risk of fallout. Next, layer on a loose or pressed metallic glitter with your finger or a flat eyeshadow brush to get the most dramatic, hi-def impact.