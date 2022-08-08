Target Dropped an Exclusive Fermented Skincare Line & Everything’s Under $20

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Before we dig into the latest exclusive skincare find at Target, you’re probably wondering, what is fermented skincare? Come join me, students, because you’re about to hear this term everywhere, and if you’re TikTok-obsessed, you’re probably already seeing the topic make the rounds on your FYP.

You might be familiar with the fermentation process that your favorite foods and drinks undergo, but it’s still a relatively new concept in skincare that’s on the brink of taking off. Fermented skincare is for people who want powerful, effective ingredients without harsh added chemicals and by products that are found in most skincare products today. According to Coveteur, “Fermentation yields universally skin-friendly ingredients like probiotics and lactic acid,” and, “ingredients are actually more powerful post-fermentation, which can potentially mean more bang for your buck in your skin-care products.” According to TikTok dermatologist Dr. Lindsey, MD (@dermguru), fermented hyaluronic acid “absorbs super fast and penetrate the skin’s surface 10 times deeper than regular hyaluronic acids.”

You may have already seen high end brands like Vinter’s Daughter touting fermented skincare products, but Target’s exclusive brand Ferver offers a completely fermented line in a product range that retails from $14.99 to $20.99. The Ferver line includes everything you need to craft a complete skincare routine. Ferver has partnered with TikTok derms with large followings (including Dr. Lindsey, MD) to spread the word on their fermented products that anyone can access at an affordable price range. If you want to try it out yourself, here are the products we’re shopping right now, exclusively at Target.

Fermented Black Tea Cleansing Milk Face Cleanser

This milky cleanser uses fermented black tea to help skin appear two times brighter than if washing with your regular cleanser. Remember what I mentioned above about there being no filler ingredients in fermented products? This cleanser is made without parabens and fragrances, so you only get the ingredients that work for your skin.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This is what Dr. Lindsey was using in her TikTok video. She says hyaluronic acid serum that’s fermented absorbs and penetrates the skin 10x better than non-fermented brands. If your skin is in serious need of a thirst quench, pick this up.

Fermented Peptide Night Cream

Jojoba seed oil and raspberry seed oil work to nourish the skin, while fermented peptides are the real star of the show. This cream gives you three times the power of regular peptides for an anti-oxidant boost that’ll protect your skin from environmental stressors that it accrued during the day.

Fermented Collagen Serum

Is it just me or are you obsessed with the sound of fermented collagen? I mean, you probably already know that collagen is the secret to healthy looking skin, hair and nails, and a supercharged formula? Yes, please.

Fermented Ginseng Eye Cream

Look for ginseng in an eye cream to help boost collagen production in the thinnest area of skin on your entire body: your eyes. This formula also includes caffeine and vitamins C and E to instantly de-puff.