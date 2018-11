Your Period-Tracking App Was Just Linked with a Higher Risk of Unwanted Pregnancy

I’m definitely guilty of relying too heavily on technology to run my life‚ÄďI use Handy to¬†keep my apartment clean, order groceries through an app, wear activewear that counts calories, and organize my schedule on my smartphone. And, like millions of other women, I’m also a big fan of fertility-tracking apps.

There are dozens of period trackers available on the iTunes and Google Play store right now that promise to¬†help you understand your body better if you’re trying to get¬†pregnant‚ÄĒor do¬†not¬†want to get¬†pregnant, depending on what your goal is right now. They’ll tell which days you’re most and least fertile, and some even offer time-sensitive suggestions for dealing with PMS.¬†However, you (and I!) might want to pause before handing over something as important as your¬†fertility to a free¬†application, because a new study from Georgetown University Medical Center has found that women who rely on smartphone apps to monitor their fertility levels are at a higher risk of unwanted pregnancy. Yikes.

Specifically, researchers explained that while fertility apps are increasingly popular among natural-health obsessives, many¬†don’t actually use “evidence-based methodology” to keep you informed.¬†‚ÄúSmartphone apps are increasing in popularity because more and more women are interested in using natural or fertility-awareness-based methods of family planning because they want to feel empowered with greater knowledge of their bodies,‚ÄĚ added¬†lead author Dr. Marguerite Duane.