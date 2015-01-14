Secret Beauty Ingredient: Fermentation

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Okay, so maybe not so much an ingredient as a “process,” but trust us when we say that fermented natural ingredients (like yeast extract, algae, ginseng, black, and herbal tea, fruit extracts) have a supercharged element about them that gives them a boost in skincare—especially for evening skin tone, vanishing acne scars, wrinkle prevention, and overall texture improvement. Take kombucha for instance—the same fermented ingredients that yield highly concentrated antioxidants and enzymes that help your insides are able to provide similar benefits for your skin.

Charlotte Cho of Sokoglam explains the process: “Fermentation is a natural process in which yeast secretes enzymes that are beneficial to the human body. It takes some time, but with a bit of patience the product will naturally form amino acids, vitamins, and anti-oxidants thanks to the fermentation process.

Before you go splashing beer on your face, there are a bunch of brands offering fermented goodness without the suds. You’ll find Korean skincare beauty brands are at the forefront of utilizing fermentation to give you amazing skin, but mainstream Western brands are catching up. These products are best if you’re battling dry skin, want to fade acne scars or hyper pigmentation, or are jumping on board the anti-aging wagon.

