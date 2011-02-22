Fergie’s Fragrance Becomes Avon’s Top Selling Scent

Fergie’s life seems to be kind of amazing. First of all, she’s married to Josh Duhamel. Secondly, the singer’s scent, Outspoken, is Avon’s best-selling scent to date. With notes of iced berry, tuberose, and black leather (yes, you read that right) the fragrance is supposed to be a bold expression of the starlet. And, I have to admit, I was a bit hesitant after hearing the notes but actually quite enjoyed the smell.

Considering that Avon sells scents for the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey and Derek Jeter as well as design houses such as Herve Leger, Ungaro and Christian Lacroix, that’s a big feat for Fergs. Now that we know she can find success fragrance, shoes, and the music industry, what do you think she’ll venture off into next?