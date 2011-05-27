Fergie Talks Fragrance Creation And Beauty Essentials

Fergie is on quite the high right now after just having won her first FiFi award for New Fragrance Celebrity of the Year, and finding out that Outspoken is Avon’s most successful launch in the history of Avon, the girl is doing pretty well.

We had a minute to catch up with her to talk about her next endeavor, Outspoken Intense, which is launching in July. The second scent for Fergie was inspired by that “feeling of adrenaline and confidence” that she gets when she takes the stage. Fergie wanted to essentially bottle that feeling, and translate it into a scent. The fragrance is a juicy fruity floral with notes of kumquat, starfruit and cedar for some edge.

Fergie made sure that the entire creation experience was extremely personal and representative of her, noting that anything she does has to have personal touches to it. The kumquat notes in the fragrance are due to the fact that her dad used to grow kumquats outside her house, and starfruits are a common gift received in Southeast Asia, reminding her of touring something she also wanted to bring to her scent.

We then of course dove into some more personal fragrance and beauty questions, read on below!

Where do you like to spray your fragrance? I spray it in my hair to stay smelling good in the clubs and also on the wrist and nape of the neck and the dcolletage.

What are your favorite scents? A lot come from the kitchen, my moms lasagna, fresh cut fruit and citrus, they’re very piercing and make people want to go eat now. I also love the smell of gasoline but we didnt use that in the fragrance its something that I loved as a child.

Is creating a fragrance similar or different than writing a song?

Theyre different animals, writing a song is all about the feeling of that song, just like a fragrance how does it make you feel what is that smell is it nostalgic to you and really playing on the character of each one. Outspoken Intense takes it a step further as being true to yourself and intensifying yourself.

What inspired you to name your fragrance Outspoken? I wanted it to be separate from my music. I didnt want it to be Fergalicious, I wanted it to have it be its own voice, about you being true to yourself and say how you feel and not be embarrassed by it and show you how to be unique in your own way.

What beauty moves do you do to drive your husband wild?

I like to change it up, Josh loves a smoky eye, but then a red lip but he also loves my hair in a bun when Im hydrating my skin and he kills my peanuthead but you know, he loves me he likes the variety.

Was there any added pressure for the second fragrance after the first one had so much success?

If I felt pressure having a hit song and another hit song if I had success thats great, success breeds more success. When youre true to yourself, people feel that. If youre true to yourself you just have to let it in to the world.

What are your best kept beauty secrets? Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! I use Cocoa Butter lotion over my skin everyday, I moisturize my hair with 3D Rescue Leave-In conditioner hydrating the hair is so important for me because Im always being flat ironed or curled or blow dryed. Hydrate the body, hair and face always and under the eyes most importantly!