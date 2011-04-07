Fergie Launches Second Fragrance For Avon

Fergie, best known for her moves and vocals onstage with the Black Eyed Peas (as well as some showstopping looks both on and off the red carpet) has been quite the busy lady. Not only has her first scent for Avon, Outspoken, recently been declared Avon’s all-time bestselling scent, but she is launching a second scent as well Outspoken Intense.

I stopped by Madison Square Garden the other day for Avon’s 125th anniversary celebration and Believe World Tour, where Fergie and Avon CEO Andrea Jung announced to first a room of editors, and then a room of over 5,000 Avon representatives, that they were launching a second fragrance.

The event also served to premiere Outspoken Intense’s commercial, which features Fergie taking the stage, but not before she sprays on a bit of perfume.

As for the fragrance, Fergie said that the name “Is about that intense feeling I get going on stage that exhilaration, that excitement. It’s just about owning the moment.”

The fragrance will be available July 2011 through Avon representatives.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images