Fergie Is Getting Wet n Wild

Wet n Wild announced today that Fergie will be their new Global Beauty Ambassador. The multi-year partnership is set to start in 2012 and is sure to be huge. In addition to being the Beauty Ambassador featured in global campaigns, Wet n Wild will have signature lines inspired by Fergie’s rockstar glamour. The partnership seems like a no-brainer to us – both Fergie and Wet n Wild are known for their uncanny ability to switch gears from fierce to enchanting, all while being simply irresistable.

“I’m truly excited to be the global beauty ambassador for Wet n Wild,” said Fergie. “The brand delivers amazing palettes, unquestionable quality and is incredibly affordable. It’s a beauty trifecta that I’m proud to be involved with.” (via wnwbeauty.com)

To say we’re excited to see the line is kind of an understatement. Congrats, Fergalicious!