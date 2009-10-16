Fergie: Glamorous Black Eyed Peas Frontwoman to Create Fragrance With Avon

In other celebrity fragrance news, Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas has just signed a multi-year deal with Avon to create her own perfume. She is in good company: other celebrities that have launched fragrances with Avon include Derek Jeter, Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox Arquette, and Salma Hayek. Fergie, who is currently on world tour with the Black Eyed Peas for “The E.N.D.,” says she is “a bit more rock n’ roll than the other artists, and Avon has really allowed [her] personality to come through.”

Her scent, which is yet to be named, will appeal to a younger, edgier consumer, and will be available in the U.S. next fall.