Sneak Peek: Fergie’s Outspoken New Fragrance

Fergie has never been the type to keep her opinions quiet, so it’s no surprise that the sexy singer’s first fragrance, Outspoken, can speak volumes for itself.

Made in partnership with Avon, Outspoken is set to be launched next month but we’ve got your sneak peek into the scent Fergie Ferg deems fab enough to call her own. It features notes of star fruit, iced berry, tuberose, jasmine and base notes of leather and wood. It’s a girly, playful scent with a raw, sexy twist that’s as intoxicating as it is unexpected–basically, Fergie in a bottle.

At the launch of the scent, the singer joked about her reputation for speaking her mind and how it translates into her perfume. “”From my music to my wardrobe, my style is all about speaking up and making a statement. Outspoken definitely turns heads, but it also lets your true personality shine through,” she said.

The scent will be housed in a glam black bottle with a personal touch–the cap is inspired by the decor in Fergie’s bridal suite on her wedding day. Outspoken will retail for $28 and be available next month on avon.com.