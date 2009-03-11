Fergie Dishes It Out

I’m that girl who is afraid of lipstick, to the point where my lips will match my skin color and I still won’t wear it. I can do chapstick, tinted chapstick, lip gloss, lip balm…anything else that has some sort of variation of the name chapstick or balm, but if it has lipstick in it it has always made me walk the other direction down the makeup aisle. Maybe it’s because of the commitment to the color—the fact that it may stick to my lips longer than five seconds—but I’m just not that kind of girl.

Fergie on the other hand, is that kind of girl. As a spokeswoman for MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam VI since 2008, she introduced the lines newest lipstick on Thursday at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, and did a little bit of charity work on the side. In between scooping out plates of food for Los Angeles county residents with HIV/AIDS, or other life-threatening illnesses, she showed off the new soft blue-pink MAC shade on her lips.

Fergie follows in the great MAC footsteps which include RuPaul, Christina Aguilera, Boy George, Dita Von Teese, Eve, K.D. Lang, Pamela Anderson, and Mary J. Blige, all of which were former spokespeople.

Maybe I’ll have to branch out a bit and try a lipstick for a change. It just might inspire me to do more charity work as well…