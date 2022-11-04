Fenty Skin’s New Dark Spot Serum Has a Genius Secret in the Packaging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The best Fenty Beauty products are the ones Rihanna helped create to solve a problem she deals with herself. Oily skin? Shine-stopping primer and mattifying foundation. Now, she’s rolled out a dark spot-reducing serum to brighten and even skin tone: Fenty Skin Watch Ya Tone. “When I created Fenty Skin, I promised to create products that REALLY work,” Rihanna said in a statement. “Watch Ya Tone is one of those products that lives up to the hype. It immediately brightens my skin, and I see my dark spots starting to fade after a week. I’m obsessed!”

Watch Ya Tone (yes, best name ever) contains 5 percent niacinamide to help reduce the look of dark spots and discoloration, vitamin C to brighten and even skin tone and licorice root extract to calm dry, irritated skin. It’s vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and fragrance-free and comes in recyclable and refillable packaging. It’s a classic brightening formula with ingredients proven to work.

In fact, the brand promises 30 percent brighter skin and 31 percent more even-looking skin tone after eight weeks. In an 8-week consumer study on 54 people, 78 percent of people had improved dark spots in eight weeks. Those are some great statistics.

And the packaging makes it seriously easy to apply the exact amount of serum you need each time — no more or less. The pump design delivers the exact amount of product you need so there’s so waste. So smart, right? Just store the serum cap-side down to make sure it all works as it should. And when you’re finished? Grab the Fenty Skin Watch Ya Tone 5% Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum with Vitamin C Refill ($38 at Sephora) and you’ll save money and reuse the outer packaging, saving plastic as well.

While dark spot serums can help fade hyperpigmentation over time, the most important thing to do is to avoid getting them entirely by wearing sunscreen every single day — yes, even in the winter. Shop some of our favorites here.