Fenty Skin Has (Mostly) Great Reviews So Far

Rihanna has been teasing us for months and months. No, not about new music (yet!) but about an upcoming skin care line she promised would change the game. Yup, Fenty Skin is finally here. “One of the main things for me creating products for Fenty Beauty was making makeup that looks like skin,” said Rihanna in a new YouTube video. “It’s because I believe that great skin makes great makeup. And so great makeup looks like great skin. The inspiration behind Fenty Skin was just creating that foundation.”

Rihanna said she was looking for the best ingredients that don’t have to cost a lot, perfecting just a few key products. She has a lot of skin sensitivities and says she’s “scared and cautious” when it comes to what she puts on her face. She wanted to make sure the products were both effective and “credible for people who really know skin care.” Overall, she wanted it to work for everyone.

Ri started with three products: Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25 at Fenty Skin), Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28 at Fenty Skin) and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35 at Fenty Skin). Each has two-in-one capabilities. The cleanser is also a creamy makeup remover, Fat Water is both a serum and a toner and Hydra Vizor is a moisturizer and a sunscreen. It’s all about getting the most bang for your buck—and time.

Now, we know how Rihanna feels about her new babies. But what do beauty pros out there think? To be frank, celebrity skin care lines are just not the most respected in the beauty community. Even with someone as beloved as Rihanna, skin care junkies are going to check every ingredient before they just slap a toner on their faces. It’s different from a lipstick, in that way. But so far, it seems like Fenty Skin is getting rave reviews—for the most part.

Esthetician LABeautyologist is a big Rihanna fan but promised she’d tell us the truth about how she feels. She takes us through the ingredients and says the cleanser has gentle properties and a not-too-strong fragrance. She does recommend cleansing a full 60 seconds to remove SPF, sweat and makeup if you’re not going to double-cleanse. She gives it a 9/10.

Fat Water is the one product she has some mixed feelings about. Even though it contains her favorite niacinamide, it also has witch hazel, which has an “astringent” effect and can dry out many skin types. She believes this product would be better for oily skin. Hopefully, there will be more hydrating products down the line. She gives this a 7/10.

Hydra Vizor is a great reef-safe, refillable sunscreen with a perfect broad-spectrum SPF 30. She calls it “excellent” for a skin care newbie. It’s not greasy or matte—it’s somewhere in the middle. She still recommends an SPF on its own under any moisturizer. Her video cuts out before we can see her rating but it’s probably about an 8 or a 9 out of 10.

Dying to try Fenty Skin out for yourself? Shop all three pieces on July 31 on Fenty Beauty’s website.

