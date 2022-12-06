Fenty Beauty Is Coming for Your Laneige Lip Mask With the ‘Most Hydrating Lip Balm Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna has done it again. You might even want to switch out your trusty Laneige lip mask for her latest drop — at least some of the time. Fenty Skin released its new Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask With Pomegranate Sterols + Vitamin E (phew!) just as temperatures have started dropping and lips are getting dryer. It’s been out for about 30 seconds and TikTokers are already freaking out about its ultra-hydrating capabilities.

“I think this is the most hydrating lip balm I’ve ever put on,” TikToker Sarah Wolak said in her video. “It is very, very thick but it is working.” Makeup2theMaxx agrees, saying, “This lip mask is thick in the best way possible. It’s not sticky and all and look at the shine it gives.”

Fenty Skin created the lip mask to be a part of your self-care.

“I’m very into the little aspects of your skincare ritual,” Rihanna said in a statement. “Having a lip care routine is super fun but also so necessary to keep your pout perfectly healthy, hydrated and sexy. Plush Puddin’ is the ultimate self-care treat for your lips that I use every day and night.”

It’s vegan and cruelty-free formula was made with coconut and castor oils (to help retain moisture), aa pomegranate and jjjoba oil complex to firm and plump the lip and pomegranate sterols to boost the skin’s barrier and boost hydration.

The unique packaging is also made with 100 percent PCR (post-consumer recycled) material and recyclable. Fenty Skin is really upping its sustainability efforts and we’re here for it. Some TikTokers say the packaging does take some getting use to since you have to turn the bottom to makce your perfect amount of product come out every time. Hey, it beats putting your dirty nail in the post.

Grab Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask now at Sephora.