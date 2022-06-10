Is Fenty Beauty’s New Lip Oil a Dupe for the Ultra-Viral Dior Lip Oil?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Not since Kylie Jenner and ColourPop competed for the best matte lipstick did a lip formula become so popular. But lip oils are blowing up and brands are rolling them out as fast as possible — for good reason. Who wouldn’t want to coat their lips in hydrating shine? Fenty is next with Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning Lip Oil. While Dior Beauty’s lip oils are some of the most popular around, Fenty is coming for the throne.

What fans love so much about Dior’s Lip Glow Oil is the dose of non-sticky hydrating and shine for days. Universal Clear and 001 Pink are some of the most popular shades so fans are obviously looking for a barely-there tint. Fenty Skin is answering all those prayers. The cushiony lip oil feels smooth and hydrating thanks to skincare-like ingredients: Sweet Cherry seed oil provides nourishing essential fatty acids, Barbados Cherry and Wild Cherry extracts give a dose of antioxidant power and Jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils lock in moisture.

Cherry Treat Conditioning Lip Oil is clear even though it looks pink in the bottle. It has a similar feel in terms of thickness and cushiony application as Dior’s option. The biggest difference is the smell (like juicy cherry) and the price tag. Fenty Skin is $24 to Dior’s $35. Plus, Dior has a lot more shade options though we wouldn’t be surprised if Fenty Skin rolls out more in the coming months.

They’re both great options depending on your budget and color wants. Fenty Beauty fans on TikTok are already freaking out over this drop, as they say, they’ve been waiting for what feels like forever for Fenty to jump on the lip oil wagon. And they have in a big way. Cherry Treat Conditioning Lip Oil just launched and it’s already flying off shelves. Grab is now while you can!