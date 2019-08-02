Fenty Beauty is Finally Releasing a Hydrating Foundation

When Rihanna released her first foundation for Fenty Beauty, Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, fans went crazy for the shade range and full-coverage formula. Others though (like me) have been holding out for a more hydrating formula—until now, that is. Say hello to Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation. If your skin is on the dry side or you just prefer a more medium-coverage that allows your skin to peek through, this foundation is for you. “I wanted to take Pro Filt’r beyond skin tone to serve all skin types. Nothing is more important to me than making sure that everyone feels included,” Rihanna said in a statement.

The new hydrating formula has the same 50 shades of long-wearing foundation but with the addition of Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate to nourish skin. It’s sweat and humidity resistant and won’t clog your pores or settle into fine lines. The new portable tube has a pump applicator and allows you to take it with you anywhere without it making a mess and leaking all over your other products.

If you have dry skin you probably won’t want to use the new Pro Filt’r Mattifying Primer or the original Instant Retouch Primer. Well now, there’s a primer just for those with dry skin: Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer. It’s just like the others but instead of mattifying, it softens and hydrates skin without weighing it down.

And becomes Rihanna doesn’t do anything small, there’s also a new Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush for seamless buffing and stippling of the new foundation.

Fenty Beauty by Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($35), Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer ($32) and Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush 115 ($36) will be available August 15 at Sephora and on the Fenty Beauty website.

