Finally, We Can All Smell Just Like Rihanna

After weeks of teasing us, Rihanna has finally revealed her big secret: Fenty perfume is coming. Or Fenty Parfum, I should say since it’s a unisex fragrance. That’s something I’m sure is important to Rihanna and she’s always championed all genders looking and feeling great in her products. Now, I know some details but I’m not allowed to spill just yet. (I promise I will soon!) But let’s look at what Ri herself announced.

“An intimate unisex fragrance that is everything you feel, everything you are, and everything you want to be,” the Fenty Beauty Instagram account posted today. Fenty Parfum drops August 10 on the Fenty Beauty website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you cannot wait until then, or if you’re just not sure about buying before you smell it, well, you’re in luck. You can get a free sample with every $40+ order now until August 8 using code “FENTY” at checkout. It’s pretty easy to spend that much on Fenty Beauty products. May I recommend my new favorite Gloss Bomb Heat to start? I’m also loving Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($29.50 at Fenty Beauty) for those no-makeup makeup days.

Rihanna herself announced the new fragrance on Instagram with a gorgeous campaign photo.

“Whatever this sideburn bang situation is kinda cute,” commented artist Farren Jean Andrèa and we couldn’t agree more. This new cut/style is extremely cute on her. Everyone else is saying how ready they are to try the scent and how they love that she’s basically taking over the world. “Of course it is 😍😍😍 I wouldn’t be surprised if you said a #FENTYSPACESHIP was coming 😘😘,” wrote Coco and Breezy. It’s true. What can’t Rihanna do?!