Fenty Is Dropping A Whole New Way To Wear Trophy Wife & It’s Golden

It’s been an entire year since Rihanna blessed the world with Body Lava—a shimmery illuminator that leaves skin dewy and glowing. Unsurprisingly, its launch and subsequent restocks sold out quickly. Now, not only is it back, but another gorgeous color is being added to the mix. Starting March 21, Fenty’s new Body Lava in Trophy Wife is joining OG shades Who Needs Clothes?! (a rose gold) and Brown Sugar (a bronze). Trophy Wife’s hue is based on the best-selling highlighter of the same name: a metallic gold with light-reflecting particles.

If you haven’t tried Body Lava yet, it’s basically like a highlighter and bronzer in one, gel-based and for your entire body. Remember that super-sexy Instagram video Rihanna posted in which she uses a brush to rub the product onto her shoulder? Yup, that’s the one. Body Lava goes on silky smooth and shimmery and allows you to tell everyone you just got back from a tropical vacation. Plus, it’s not a self-tanner so there’s no chance of streaks.

Rihanna took to Instagram once again to announce the restock and launch of Trophy Wife. “Back with that new DRIP! The return of @fentybeauty #BODYLAVA is coming in a new, yet signature, shade #TROPHYWIFE !!!,” she captioned an absolutely stunning picture.

She followed it up with shots of the new gold Body Lava that looks incredible on a variety of skin tones.

In addition to the three editions of Body Lava, Fenty is launching the Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160, perfect for applying liquid products. The soft synthetic bristles are cut at an angle to make it easier to follow the curves of your body.

Fenty Beauty’s Body Lava retails for $59 and the Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160 retails for $34. Both are available March 21 on on Sephora’s website and in Sephora stores. Now hurry—before it all sells out again.