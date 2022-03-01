7 Viral Fenty Beauty Products to Add to Your Ulta Cart Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

September 8, 2017 was a big day for beauty lovers and Rihanna fans. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was released with complexion products focused on hard-to-match skin tones and formulas that work for all skin types. We’ve shopped the brand on its website, at Sephora, and now, Fenty Beauty is at Ulta Beauty giving us even more options to grab the viral products before they sell out.

Get your Ulta Beauty points, app-exclusive coupons and all the other fun freebies the retailer likes to dish out and shop foundation for both dry and oily skin, lip plumping gloss, concealer, highlighter, contour sticks, brand-new lipstick and so much more. I feel like I’ve tried almost everything from the brand and I definitely have my favorites. These are not surprisingly the ones TikTokers are obsessed with too — mostly. As someone with dry skin, Fenty Beauty’s heavier matte products aren’t my favorite but those with oily and combo skin love them. I’m partial to all the dewy finishes and every single bold lip color.

Fenty Beauty best-sellers at Ulta Beauty

Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick

Rihanna’s favorite color of this brand-new, semi-matte lipstick is The MVP (a blue-red).

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Even with my dry skin, I’m surprised how much I love this lightweight, blurring foundation that comes in 25 shades.

Match Stix Contour Skinstick

The perfect blendable, cool-toned contour sticks in six shades for fair to deep skin tones.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

A fave since the beginning is this hydrating lip gloss that comes in five skin-flattering shades (including sheer).

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

This is the most long-lasting lip color Fenty Beauty makes – with the coolest packing — in six shades.

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

These cute six-shade palettes come in six options you can snap together to make a bigger palette that’s perfect for travel.

Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

I can’t live without the Hot Cherry (sheer red) shade of this lip plumping gloss but there are four other pretty colors to choose from.