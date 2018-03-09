This Genius Trick Will Keep Fenty Beauty’s ‘Stunna Lip Paint’ from Bleeding

The hype around Fenty Beauty is real. Along with an extensive foundation shade range, 30-year-old singer Rihanna gave fans a “universal red” liquid lipstick, and the crowd went wild. Stunna Lip Paint in the shade “Uncensored” promised to look fabulous on every skin tone, and it delivered. Women are even crediting the product for giving them the confidence to rock a bold lip.

However, there is one, almost universal, con to the product: the bleeding. The paint is described on Fenty Beauty’s website as “Longwear Fluid Lip Color,” but it might be a tad too fluid for some users. Judging from the viewers, customers love everything about the product, except the transfer to hands, cheeks, glasses, and even clothes.

However, there might be a solution. When Fenty makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, did a “You asked, we answered” YouTube session on Tuesday about the entire line, everyone’s ears perked up when she mentioned how to stop Stunna Lip Paint from transferring.

Her explanation is as follows: “When you’re applying the Stunna Lip Paint, it’s actually very pigmented so you only need a little bit and it goes a long way. Try to avoid layering the lipstick and it will actually transfer less.”

Although seemingly simple, it’s easy to fall in love with a color so much that you want to keep applying the shade over and over. But when a product is just that pigmented, it only needs one swipe and you’re out the door.

Check out the rest of the Q & A video below and get ready to wear your red lip paint with utter confidence.