Fenty Beauty Reviews That Will Make You Laugh and Cry at the Same Time

The Fenty Beauty empire is officially at the top of the pack. After the company’s raking in more money than Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, plus its snagging a spot on TIME’s Best Inventions of 2017 list, 30-year-old singer Rihanna deserves a crown and a drink.

The brand’s expansive 40-shade foundation range and inclusive marketing are two of the biggest reasons people buy it in droves. But what’s missing from—or far too low on—the laundry list of reasons people are loving Fenty Beauty are the hilarious, heartwarming, and downright blessing-giving reviews the products receive.

If you’ve ever scrolled through reviews on websites, you might have come across a few gems, but Fenty’s commenters do not hold back—ever. For that reason, we’ve gathered some of the best reviews that in one moment will have you crying and in the next cackling.

When it’s so good you quote the bible…

We all know Kanye refers to himself as a god, but it looks like this reviewer knows Rihanna is really one due to the staying power of her Mattemoiselle lipstick. Some might call it blasphemous, but if lipstick can stay on during a Kendrick Lamar concert, quoting Hebrews seems like the right thing to do.

How highlighter gave back this woman’s femininity…

This review on the Killawatt highlighter has us tearing up. There’s nothing worse than making it through something as difficult as cancer, then struggling to feel feminine after. We’re cheering her on as she soaks up the “goldness goodness” and finds herself looking as fierce as ever.

Rated X approved…

Not only are we praising the lasting power of the foundation, but we love that this reviewer had the best night of her life. Allisaw assures you the primer and foundation stay on through “sloppy wet kissing, sweating” and “stays for hours.” All we have to say is do you, girl ;).

Husband of the year…

Cue the tears. Not only is it fabulous that this woman feels confident in how she looks, but the fact that her husband is writing to Rihanna makes it even more moving. His review of the Pro Filt’r foundation ends with a personal thank-you to Rihanna who has helped the love of his life for 16 years be more confident with cutaneous lupus erythematosus. He killed us with the photos, too. Pass the tissues, please.

Rihanna is all the Southern moms…

There’s nothing better than equating Rihanna to mothers putting in work in the kitchen. Fabienne sold us on the foundation, but she really has us wondering if we can go over to her mom’s place for that bomb mac and cheese sometime soon?

Why the diversity matters…

This is the type of review that has us stomping and clapping along. Just the headline alone had us. Monic wrote about how the foundation has made her see no need to lighten her skin or to feel unrepresented.

A true gem that Fenty Beauty reposted…

A classic if we’ve ever seen one. Even though this review went viral on Twitter in January, it’s something we couldn’t leave out. Eden’s use of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation left her feeling “flawless” and unsafe to “walk down the streets anymore” due to her beauty. If a foundation can make you feel like an “Academy Award,” it’s got to be good.