How Fenty Beauty’s New Palettes Let You Snap and Match Shades

As much as we can’t get enough of eyeshadow palettes, even we have to admit: no one uses all the shades. There’s always a few (sometimes more than a few) that just don’t work with your skin tone or aren’t your vibe. Fenty Beauty’s Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette is here to help. The brand just rolled out eight mini eyeshadow palettes of six shades that snap together to create your own full-size palette. Here’s what you can choose from.

There are both matte and shimmer eyeshadow shades inside the new Fenty Beauty palettes. There are classic, cool and warm neutral hues, as well as trendy pink, peach and pastel colors. There are also shades for those who love a smoky eye, as well as pops of vibrant emeralds. According to Priscilla Ono, Global Makeup Artist for Fenty, “Rihanna specifically chose each shade to deliver all the colors you like and none that you don’t.”

Each palette has white packaging and a small mirror. Take two palettes and snap them into each other to create a custom palette. They’re super easy to travel with, as well. You’ll also save $5 when you buy two. Shop each of the eight options, below.

