Fenty Beauty Is Launching a Mattifying Primer to Save Your Summer Skin

Even if you have normal or dry skin, the summer months can leave your face seriously shiny. But who wants to wear full-coverage matte foundation on super-hot days? Ugh, not me. That’s why I’m excited to try the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Mattifying Primer. It’s the same primer you know and love from Rihanna’s beauty brand but with a shine-stopping, pore-defusing finish. And if you’re someone with oily skin, you’ll probably end up loving it year-round.

The Pro Filt’r Primer becomes matte with the addition of blue agave extract and blurring powders, which the brand says have a filter-like effect. Fenty also promises that even though it’s oil-free, your skin won’t feel tight and dry like some matte products tend to do. Wear it alone to tone down any shine on a no-makeup makeup day (my favorite way to wear primer), or prep skin for foundation. Of course, it helps extend any foundation wear, not just Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($35 at Sephora).

Fenty Beauty has been putting out so many new products lately, we can barely keep up. Fans are loving the recent drop of Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm ($18 at Sephora) for the way it smooths and softens lips, while prepping it for matte lipstick.

What will Rihanna think up next? Pro Filt’r Mattifying Primer retails for $32 and is available now on Sephora’s website and will hit stores August 15.

