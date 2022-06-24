Apparently, I’ve Been Wearing Fenty Beauty’s Ultra-Viral Lip Stain All Wrong

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I first tried Fenty Beauty’s new lip stain, I was surprised at the shiny, hydrating finish. It was unlike any other stain I tried. I popped it on, looked in the mirror and forgot about it. Well, now that Fenty Beauty’s Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain has gone viral on TikTok, it seems I’ve been wearing the new launch all wrong. It’s gotten so popular, that it’s sold out at Sephora but don’t worry — there are still shades available elsewhere. Here’s the deal.

Folks all over the app are applying a generous coat of the sheer-to-medium coverage lippie, waiting about five minutes and wiping it off to retail a pretty, long-lasting lip stain. I’m impressed by how great it looks on everyone. I didn’t even think of wiping it off to reveal the stain underneath. Of course, you don’t have to. You can wear it as I did with the glossy finish and allow it to wear off until all that’s left is the stain. Just make sure you apply enough to stain. I didn’t at first.

To get the long-lasting stain, apply Poutsicle as TikTokers @tatyanalafata and @glamzilla did. Line your lips with the thin doe-foot applicator and fill them in with a good 1-2 coats. Glamzilla looks gorgeous in the shade Strawberry Sangria, while @tatyanalafata is wearing the sold-out Mai Type.

“I don’t think I’ve ever ran so fast to get a product,” @tatyanalafata said in her video. “I’m going to let it sit for a little bit. It’s very hydrating…I’m obsessed. I’m going to get all the colors now.” Glamzilla said she didn’t expect it to be as pigmented as it was and her lips felt “super-hydrated.” She liked the original glossy finish saying it’s “sexy and wet-looking.” When she wiped it off, she said it left “the most gorgeous stain.”

With these 10/10 reviews, it’s not surprising Poutsicle sold out at Sephora. Luckily, Ulta Beauty has three shades in stock — including the gorgeous Strawberry Sangria and the surprisingly cool Berry Banger. Hurry and grab them before they’re gone, too.