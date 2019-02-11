We ‘Unlocked’ the Newest Fenty Beauty Drops and They’re Worthy of Your Obsession

Gone are the times when my Valentine’s Day wish-list includes fancy chocolates and fresh red roses. These days, I’d much prefer the latest drop from Rihanna’s cult-favorite line, Fenty Beauty. While I’m super excited for a romantic dinner with my fiancé, Fenty Beauty’s Valentine’s Day collection already has my whole heart. It’s as if Rihanna knows exactly what I need before I even know myself. She’s genius, I tell you.

The latest additions to the Fenty family are three new pigment-rich Stunna Lip Paints and two Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters in hues you never thought you needed—until now. Let’s start with the Lip Paint. Like the other liquid lipsticks in this collection, the trio of new shades are non-drying matte lip colors full of pigment and ideal for those of us who love sporting bold color on our lips.

The newest shades include Unlocked, a hot-hot pink, Undefeated, a deep plum-purple and Unattached a nearly-neon coral that will join the already existing five shades in the collection. And since it’s clear Rihanna is all about variety when it comes to cosmetics, we expect the number of matte lippies to continue growing throughout 2019.

As for the highlighters, these might just be our favorite drops so far because the two new shades are totally stunning and unexpected. Introducing Wattabrat, a super shimmery baby pink hue and Chillz, an iridescent powder blue. At first glance, you may not think these shades are your answer to a glowy, super lit look, but we know Rihanna would never steer us wrong.

If you’re not already on the Killawatt highlighter bandwagon, here’s why we deem them game-changing in the world of highlighters. It’s a cream-to-powder formula designed for all skin tones, which means no ashy effect. And they’re formulated to light up any area including cheekbones, lips and lids, to name a few. So you can literally swipe them all over your face, which we admit is quite tempting to do. And if you’re glow-obsessed (like we are), you can mix and match shades to illuminate from every angle. These lit pigments are a cult-favorite for a reason.

The new shades of the Stunna Lip Paint ($24) and Killawatt highlighter ($34) will be available tomorrow, Feb 12. at Sephora and on the Fenty Beauty website. In case your bae (or bestie) hasn’t already secured your gift for V-day, we recommend texting them ASAP to add these RiRi-approved drops to the top of their list. Or just snagging them for yourself.

