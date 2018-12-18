Save Your Coins: New Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipsticks Arrive Next Week

Since launching Fenty Beauty in 2017, Rihanna has unsurprisingly transformed the beauty industry. Not only do stans and makeup lovers alike buy her products and flood the Internet with hilarious (but completely endearing) reviews.

From day one, the multi-faceted performer has also been unabashedly committed to providing an all-inclusive, dare-to-be-different cosmetic range. And to be honest, it’s nearly impossible to not to be obsessed with it all.

Combined with the brand’s unparalleled social media reach–like this hilarious holiday gift guide with reality TV icon Tiffany “New York” Pollard–and it seems all bases are covered, including non-stop requests for more products, both new and updated.

The latest development? An expansion of the pigment-rich Mattemoiselle lipsticks.

The lineup will include 10 new pigments ($18 each) with huge color payoff that are far from ordinary. From bubble gum pink and burnt orange to violet and black, you won’t find a basic shade in this bunch. The formula goes on super smooth and dries matte without cracking or feathering post-lunchtime. And the best part is, it’s super lightweight so you don’t have to worry about that cakey, gunky feeling throughout the day.

All of the newness will be available in-stores and online at Sephora and fentybeauty.com on December 26. In the meantime, if the anticipation is killing you (like it is for us), here’s a sneak peek of the colors in this lippie collection to hold you over until next week.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Violet Fury

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Turks and Caicos

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Tiger Mini

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Thicc

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Pumpkin Rose

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in I Quit

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Flamingo Acid

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Violet F’n Black

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Dragon Mami

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ballerina Blackout

$18 at Fenty Beauty