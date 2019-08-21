YES: Fenty Beauty Is Releasing Even More Match Stix Shimmer Shades

Years ago when Rihanna first launched the portable Match Stix, we loved the way they gave our face a swipe of bronze, shimmery highlight or blush. With 10 hues, there was a shade for every occasion. Or so we thought. Now, Fenty Beauty is launching five move Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks shades with colors we never knew we needed—and now can’t live without. “I like to look at these Shimmer Skinsticks like I look at my clothes in the closet. Am I doing fun? Am I doing alien? Am I doing weird? Am I doing sexy? Am I doing extra? Am I doing girl next door? You choose,” Rihanna said in a statement. “The point is, there are so many and they’re so fun. You can just collect them, magnetize them and use them as you please depending on your mood, your outfit and where you’re going, the occasion.”

The Match Stix formula is a cream-to-powder that feels soft and lightweight on the skin. Each shade is made to work on all skin tones and types, and to look great blended and layered together. Like the OG Match Stix Shimmer Skinticks, they all clip together with a magnet for easy transport. The new hues you’re going to love include Pink Lemonade, Cognac, Champagne Heist, Bordeaux Brat and Beach Bum.

Swipe a blush, highlighter or bronze shimmer shade and blend it all with Fenty Beauty’s Portable Highlighter Brush 140 ($24 at Sephora). Or, of course, you can just use your finger because these are great applied on the go. Each Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks retails for $25. The new hues hit Sephora on August 23.

