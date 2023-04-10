I Reviewed Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Mascara to Find Out if It’s Worth the Hype

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I didn’t love Fenty Beauty’s first mascara, Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara. It’s a fine mascara but nothing life-changing or up to the level of Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Well, Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara just changed everything. The new, long-wearing, flake-resistant thickening mascara is taking TikTok by storm. As a mascara obsessive myself, I knew I had to give it a shot to find out if it’s worth the hype. Hint; it is.

I first saw reviews from TikTokers such as Katie (@katiehub.org), Jackie Aina (under her @jackiesburner account) and Rose Siard (@roseandben). These ladies know mascara. I’ve watched them review hundreds over the years so I trust their expertise. And they all loved it. You can see how dramatically longer and thicker Katie’s lashes get. Jackie showed us how to get the perfect full lower lashes using the mascara vertically, and Rose said, “It’s really pretty,” though she admits it provides more volume than separation. (This is exciting for me, less for her.)

@jackiesburner as someone who REFUSED to wear falsies for like the first 10 years of my makeup career, I am a proud self-proclaimed lash snob and I know a few thangs about mascara application and techniques. here’s how I get the perfect bottom lash mascara application every time 💅🏾 #mascararoutine #bottomlashes #fentybeautymascara #hellathiccmascara ♬ original sound – jackiesburner

I like a really thick, heavy mascara that provides drama quickly in just a few swipes. My OG favorite, Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, got discontinued when the brand went under. I had high hopes this would be a dupe since 1) the packaging looks similar and 2) it’s by the same parent company, LVMH.

Without curling my lashes or even using a real mirror (this is a real review!), I swiped a few layers of Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara onto my bare lashes. I was with a friend at the time who was looking for a new mascara. Before I even saw the finished results, she looked right at me and said, “OK, I’m running to get that.”

When I tell you I put no effort into applying this mascara, I mean it. And it looked so good. My lashes were long and thick for the entire day. Seriously, it didn’t clump or flake at all. I’m not sure it’s a dupe for my beloved Marc Jacobs Beauty but it’s very, very close. (MJ was a little less heavy.) If you have super-straight lashes, you’ll want to curl them first as this isn’t really a curling mascara.

It’s also interesting that Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara is a dollar or two less than most mascaras at Sephora. It’s not a big different but every dollar counts, right? Give it a try now at Sephora.