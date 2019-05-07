Fenty Beauty Won’t Give Our Wallets a Break

I don’t know if it’s the fact that temperatures are finally rising, the sun is staying out longer and vacations are being booked, but I can’t get enough of ultra-bright makeup. I’ve put away my favorite neutral palettes and all I want is bright pink lips and lime green eyes. Rihanna apparently agrees, if the new Fenty Beauty Getting Hotter collection is an indication. Ri has been teasing the limited-edition line for a year without us knowing, and now we have pictures of the entire collection and let me tell you, it’s good.

The Getting Hotter summer collection features seven shades of Poutsicle Juicy Satin Bold Luscious Color in vibrant pinks, purples, oranges and blues. The finish is called a “juicy satin” so it’s soft with a bit of shine. Each tube color corresponds to the shade inside, making it super easy to find what you’re looking for in the bottom of your bag. (Just me?)

To pair with your lipstick (hey, if Rihanna says it’s okay, we should do it!), there are also liquid eyeliner trios in tropical shades (the Baeside trio), pretty pastels (the Baecae) and bold hues (the Baewatch). The extra-fine precision brush allows you to create intricate, colorful eye looks or amp up a classic cat eye.

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks retail for $20 each and Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trios retail for $35. Grab a few and go bold this summer when the Getting Hotter collection launches May 10 in Sephora stores and online.

