Fenty Beauty Finally Launched A Skin Tint & Here Are My Honest Thoughts

I love Rihanna so when she initially launched Fenty Beauty, I was sold. But I quickly realized it might not be the best makeup brand for my skin type and lifestyle. While I drooled over the complexions of others wearing Fenty foundation, it was just too full-coverage for my dry skin. Hence, I stuck with all the pretty lip gloss releases. That’s why I jumped on the chance to do a Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint review. Finally! A light coverage skin tint that’s right up my alley.

There are 25 flexible shades of Eaze Drop in light, medium and deep, taking into account undertones. This is a great range for a tinted moisturizer when more than one shade is likely to work for you. It contains what the brand calls the hydrating QuickBlur complex to blur out imperfections while letting your skin shine through. It’s a way to even out your skin tone without hiding your freckles.

It’s not that I never wear full-coverage foundation but I just don’t see the need most days. This is especially true now when I’m seeing less people and there are much fewer—or no—events. For a warm day out thrifting in Los Angeles, I applied shade 3 right on bare skin with my fingers. Here’s my skin with no filters, just a little eyebrow pencil.

Here’s after I applied a light coat of Eaze Drop. It went on smoothly and didn’t settle into my fine lines. (I’m 36, ok!?) It was easily buildable up to a medium coverage but you don’t really want to add any more than that. I liked how it smoothed my skin without covering my freckles.

I set it with a little powder but if your skin is on the dry side, you don’t really need to. It doesn’t feel greasy at all. I just wanted to minimize transfer under my mask. I applied the rest of my makeup and it seemed to really work well with bronzer and cream blush.

Even though it was 86 degrees in LA, Eaze Drop didn’t seem to fade throughout the day. I felt put together but not dry and cakey. While scrolling through TikTok, I saw user @highonlifestylee show some irritation on her cheek from the product. I have sensitive skin and I didn’t have any issues. I wasn’t red or sensitized when I removed it, either. As always with new products, do a patch test before applying it all over your face.

I’m going to call Eaze Drop a major win for Fenty Beauty, bringing in other customers like me who are looking for a more laid-back, no-makeup makeup vibe. If you’re looking for light coverage for every day, you won’t be disappointed.