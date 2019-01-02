Rihanna Just Gifted Us With Concealer and There’s 50 Shades to Choose From

Only two days into 2019 and there’s no shortage of beauty news to get extremely excited about. On New Year’s Day, Rihanna announced a new launch that we’ve been anticipating since the brand launched in 2017. Later this month, Fenty Beauty concealer, aptly titled Pro Filt’r Concealer, will be offered in a whopping 50 shades, because behind every good foundation is a great concealer.
In addition to these creamy concealers, RiRi is also gifting shoppers an additional 10 shades of the Pro Filt’r Foundation so each foundation corresponds with the same concealer shade. And that’s not all we can look forward to.
There’s also the Pro Filt’r Setting Powder, which comes in 8 translucent shades so you don’t have to worry about that unwanted white film after application. It not only keeps makeup in place, but smooths and brightens your complexion as well. No more greasy T-zone or blotchy foundation with this newbie.
View this post on Instagram
When the turn up is over, we got #THECURE to covering up your hangover and bad decisions! #PROFILTRCONCEALER is dropping on January 11 with 50 NEW creamy, creaseproof, longwearing shades that hide all your dark circles, bags, and hyper-pigmentation! Get it at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!
View this post on Instagram
Set it and forget it! Get ready for #PROFILTRSETTINGPOWDER – 8 truly translucent shades made for any skin tone, that brightens, smooths, and sets your makeup to last with no flashback! Available on January 11 at fentybeauty.com, @Sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!
If this wasn’t enough to start your New Year off with a bang, the brand is also launching new brushes and tools so you can apply these complexion products with ease. From a fluffy powder brush to pint-size sponges, Rihanna is taking all the guesswork out for Fenty fans and for that, we are thankful.
View this post on Instagram
It's a new year and the #PROFILTR family just got bigger with 3 NEW PRODUCTS! 🎉We're dropping 50 creamy, creaseproof, longwear #PROFILTRCONCEALER shades, 8 truly translucent shades of #PROFILTRSETTINGPOWDER with NO FLASHBACK, and 10 MORE #PROFILTRFOUNDATION shades in different ranges! We'll also be hooking y'all up with the tools to match with our new Powder Puff Setting Brush, Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo, and the Concealer Precision Brush. Everything drops on January 11th at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP! Who's ready???
Whether you’re snagging one or all of the above, you’ll definitely want to start making room for this must-haves in your makeup bag. Everything’s launching on Jan. 11 online and in-store at Sephora and online at Fenty Beauty.
History shows that these sell out fast, so we highly suggest setting a reminder in your phone.