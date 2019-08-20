Why Fenty Beauty’s New Brow Pencil is So Different From Others

Eyebrow trends come and go (remember squiggle brows?!) but natural-looking full brows are here to stay. Well, Rihanna is here to help with her cosmetics brand’s newest launch. Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler is the first-ever eyebrow product from the brand and a bit of a unique one. Leave it to Rihanna to roll out 14 shades, including hard-to-find hues, like deep black and red, to make sure everyone has access to great brows.

Brow MVP is fine enough to create those hairlike strokes, which leave your brows looking real AF. The waterproof and smudge-resistant pencil has a retractable tip and a paddle styling brush on the other end. After applying the pencil in short strokes, you use the brush to blend the product and comb brows into place. I love pushing them up for that “boy brow” look. The brand promises the formula is creamy but not too creamy so it stays in place.

Shades include Light Blonde, Medium Blonde, Dark Ash Blonde, Light Brown, Medium Brown, Ash Brown, Dark Brown, Auburn, Dark Auburn, Soft Black, Black Brown, Deep Black, Soft Red and True Red.

“I’m obsessed with doing my own brows because it’s so personal and there’s a particular way I like them,” Rihanna said in a statement. “I love this brow pencil because it gives you the ultimate control and makes it really easy to get any brow shape.”

Shop Brow MVP for $20 on August 23 at Sephora.

