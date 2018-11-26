Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday 2018 Sale is Still On, So Here’s What You Need

Scroll To See More Images

There are few brands worth paying attention to at the tail end of a shopping weekend. For us, Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday 2018 deal tops that list. Come on: you didn’t think Rihanna would let the holidays pass without taking care of her “Navy,” did you? In just a few short months, the pop star turned bonafide beauty boss has gifted makeup lovers with enough new products to carry us all into the New Year.

First, there was the addition of four new shades to the Stunna Lip Paint lineup: Uninvited (black), Unveil (Chocolate Brown), Uncuffed (Rosy Mauve) and Unbutton (Peachy Nude). Then came the high-shine, metallic Chill Owt Holiday Collection, a hodge-podge of frosted metallic lipsticks, eye and lip crayons, fun-sized body shimmer and old faves packaged in new sets.

Now, we’ve got until the end of today (November 26) to snag any of these new kids on the block and other best-sellers for 20 percent off. No code needed and no exclusions either; it doesn’t get much easier than that. And if you’re shopping from the U.S., free shipping is part of the deal, too. With so little rules and literally anything up for grabs, the only challenge you may face is deciding what to spend your pretty pennies on (unless you’re throwing all caution to the wind and buying it all).

If you’re new to the Fenty Beauty universe, we recommend starting with the brand’s most popular products; not only because they’ve got good word of mouth, but because of their countless positive reviews as well.

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

This platinum sparkler can be applied to the face or body, delivering a non-ashy, sheer shimmer that’ll compliment any makeup look.

$38 $30.40 at Fenty Beauty

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Dubbed as one of “Rihanna’s faves,” this gloss can be worn alone or on top of lip color for a glossy, smell-good finish.

$18 $14.40 at Fenty Beauty

Stunna Lip Paint

With a total of five shades–from classic red to jet black–this longwear lip color is the key to going big and bold all winter long.

$24 $19.20 at Fenty Beauty

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Why snag just one of these shimmery highlighters when you can purchase all of them in one convenient palette?

$54 $43.20 at Fenty Beauty

Mini Fairy Bomb

Whether you’re gifting yourself or someone in your Secret Santa office exchange, this ornament is a must for lovers of all things glitter.