Snapshot From Milan: Fabric Strips Create a Theatrical Look at Fendi

For Fendi, Peter Philips wanted the makeup to match the collection, literally. “The idea was to use colors from the collection, and the best way to do that is to use the actual collection,” Philips told Style.com. He used swatches in blue, black, peach, yellow, orange, and tan under the lash line. Backstage in Milan, most models were seen with black starting from the outer corner, blue in the middle, and either peach or yellow in the inner corner of the eye. Faces were left bare and youthful. To finish off the look, Philips used Chanel Le Vernis Nail Lacquer in Ming mixed with white and yellow for a nude-salmon shade.

Sam McKnight created updos with a “malleable, sea-wet” texture. He divided the hair in four sections and folded the hair from one side over to the other, then twisted and pinned down for a flat bun. The top section of the hair was rolled back and pinned and topped with embellished headbands in pastel colors that Karl Lagerfeld created for the show.

[Image via IMAXtree]