Fendi Just Rolled Out the First-Ever Fragrance-Infused Handbags

If you’re someone who never leaves home without a spritz of fragrance, you’re going to be seriously into Fendi’s scented Baguette handbags. The brand took its iconic leather Baguette bag and flipped it on its head by collaborating with a legendary perfumer. The Baguette bag has come back into fashion as of late thanks to the ’90s and early-2000s resurgence. You see the style thrown on the arm of models and Instagram influencers all the time now.

These new limited-edition Fendi bags feature leather infused with “FendiFrenesia” the exclusive fragrance designed by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. Fendi describes its signature scent as “musky” and “leathery” and gender-neutral, of course. The scent within the leather is supposed to last up to three years, but to extend the life (and intensify the smell), you’ll get a 5mL bottle of perfume with it, to be sprayed on a card inside your bag as you choose.

“When I heard that Francis had this patent, this idea, and he had this exclusive, I thought it was so natural to apply to the Baguette,” Venturini Fendi told WWD at Art Basel in Miami. “I thought, well, since the Baguette is quite a collector’s item, it would be great also to have a fragrance dedicated to the Baguette.”

The FendiFrenesia bags are very limited-edition. You can shop the Scented Baguette only at the Fendi Miami Design District boutique. If you can’t get to Miami, a mini version is available on the Fendi website now until December 20 for $650.

