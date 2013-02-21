Snapshot of the Day: Fendi’s Multi-Colored Mohawks at Milan Fashion Week

With New York and London Fashion Week in the rear view mirror, our focus has shifted to Milan. After seeing some outrageous hair and makeup hit the runways in London, we thought we were prepared for anything—until we saw the Fendi show. The outlandish mohawk featured on the Italian label’s runway is a sure sign that multi-colored hair isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Plus, the severe statement lips worn by the models, created by makeup artist Peter Phillips, had us reaching for the lip liner.

Fendi’s Fall 2013 collection had a focus on fur and leather, so the hair was fashioned into mohawks that mirrored the fur. Whether it was a grey, eggplant, or multi-colored style, the mohawks were the must-see look of all the hair trends at Milan Fashion Week. Based on some of the insane hair and makeup we’ve seen so far, Milan is quickly becoming the gutsiest collection of beauty looks we’ve ever seen.

What do you think of the multicolored hair trend? Are you ready to hit the salon? Tell us in the comments below!

Image via Imax Tree