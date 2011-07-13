Female Movie Icons’ Makeup Looks You Need To Steal

These women all have their problematic relationships, illness and depression. But one thing is for sure, these women have got their makeup routine down pat, somehow still managing to look stunning throughout their scenes. Click through the slideshow above to find out which movie beauty looks we love.
Fashion and Beauty Guru, Tom Ford also directed the movie A Single Man starring Colin Firth and flawless Julianne Moore. Get Julianne Moore's flirty 60's eye with the products listed below:
1. For a dewey glow, use a moisturizer. (Kinerase Pro+ Therapy Ultra Light SPF 30, $76.50 lovelyskin.com) 2. (Laura Mercier Eye Colour in Coffee Ground,$22 sephora.com) 3. (Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink, $21 bobbibrowncosmetics.com)4.(Bobbie Brown Ultra Fine Eye Liner Brush, $25 bobbiebrowncosmetics.com) 5.(NARS Lipstick in Belle de Jour, $24 sephora.com)
TIP:Use gel liner to make a cat eye and then line the inner crease of your eye. Follow by making a line under your eye.
Elizabeth Taylor is one tortured cat in Tennessee William's Cat on A Hot Tin Roof. Get her hopelessly devoted look by using the products listed below:
1.(Stila Convertable Color in Peony,$25 sephora.com) 2.(Laura Mercier Eye Brow Pencil in Brunette, $19 lauramercier.com) 3.(Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Toasted, $17 sephora.com) 4.(Maybelline Expert Eyes Brow and Eyeliner in Dark Brown, $5.79 walgreens.com)NOTE: New packaging on eyeliner. 5.(NARS Lipstick in Casablanca, $24 narscosmetics.com)
The classic Lolita novel by Vladimir Nabokov has been adapted over and over. We love Dominique Swain as the corrupted Lolita. The products below will give you her jailbait jive:
1. Who ever said young girls shouldn't wear lipstick never met Lolita. (BITE High Pigment Matte Pencil in Pomegranate, $24 sephora.com)2.(Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 Illuminating, $42 sephora.com) 3.(NARS Single Eyeshadow in Biarritz, $23 narscosmetics.com) 4.(Fresh Citron de Vigne Soap $14 sephora.com) 5.(Bumble and Bumble Extra Strength Holding Spray, $21 sephora.com) 6.(Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Purity, $14, sephora.com)
Nicole Kidman can pull off almost anything and in Moulin Rouge she couldn't look more temptress. Look below to get her bedroom smokey eye:
1.Keep your skin luminous with a highlighting illuminator. (Benefit Cosmetics High Beam, $24 sephora.com) 2. (Dior 5-Colour Designer All-In-One Artistry Palette in Smoky Design, $58 sephora.com) 3.(Urban Decay Lip Envy in Greedy, $17 sephora.com) 4.(Dior Crayon Eyeliner-Waterproof in Trinidad Black, $28 sephora.com)
Marilyn Monroe always got her look right and her look in Niagara is no exception. The look is all about the lip. Follow below to create the look:
1.(Hourglass Cosmetics Oxygen Foundation Mineral Powder, $46 sephora.com) 2.(NARS Cream Eyeshadow in Pearl Beach, $23 narscosmetics.com) 3.(Philosophy The Supernatural Lit From Within Healthy Cream Blush in Look on the Bright Side 03, $22.50 sephora.com) 4.(Bumble and Bumble Dry Shampoo Blondish Hair Powder, $35 sephora.com) 5.(Yves Saint Laurent Silky Sensual Radiant Lipstick SPF 15 in Red Taboo, $34 sephora.com)
For Lux's stone cold fox "I don't wear makeup" beauty look, keep it simple with the following four products:
1.(Maybelline Lash Stiletto Waterproof in Brownish Black, $6.94 target.com) 2.(Maybelline Dream Mousse Blush 40 Soft Plum, $5.99 drugstore.com) 3.(Stila Long Wear Lip Color in Serenade, $20 sephora.com) 4.(Bumble and Bumble Defrizz, $25 sephora.com)
Anna Karina plays the part of Angela, a woman who knows what she wants in Jean-Luc Godards' Un Femme est un Femme or A Woman is A Woman. Her 60's mod cat eye is a little tricky but with the perfect shade of blue shadow, you'll be on your way. For the look, use products listed below:
1.(Shu Uemura Pressed Eye Shadow Refill in P SOFT BLUE 645 $15 shuuemera-usa.com) 2.(Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Black, $20 sephora.com) 3.(Shu Uemura Eye Light Pencil in White, $19 shuuemera-usa.com) 4.(Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Lash Mascara, $19 benefitcosmetics.com) 5.(Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion, $28 benefitcosmetics.com) 6.(NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Roman Holiday, $24 narscosmetics.com)
TIP: Make sure to apply primer to keep your eye makeup in place.