Lourdes Leon, Willow Smith and Milla Jovovich are kicking off spring by buzzing off their long locks for a fresh new look.
StyleCaster
Hollywood Buzz: Are You Ready To Shave Your Head?

Amanda Elser
by
It’s been about 15 years since Demi Moore shaved her head on camera for her role in G.I. Jane, and five years since Britney Spears buzzed off her blond hair in a hysterical rage — yet for some reason shaved heads are still popping up around Hollywood.

So what possessed these Hollywood “It” girls to abandon their glossy locks for a prickly stubble? We have no clue. But we have to admit we’re a wee bit smitten with the idea. Think of all the time we would could save in the morning!

Whether it’s only a partial side buzz cut like Milla Jovovich, Lourdes Leon and Ke$ha, or a full-throttle one a la Willow Smith, this is definitely a style to consider for summer. And if you need more convincing, just check out our pro/con list below:

Pro: Easy to maintain.
Con: You just wasted $120.00 on a Mason Pearson brush you don’t even need.

Pro: No more dealing with frizz in humid weather.
Con: Your patented, flirty hair-curl would be null and void.

Pro: Think of all the money you’ll save on haircuts!
Con: No more relaxing shampoos at the hair salon.

Pro: Say good-bye to rainy day limp locks!
Con: Say hello to a serious dating dry spell.

Still on the fence? Check out the slideshow above in case you need further convincing…

 

 

The Fifth Element actress made waves with her shaved haircut this week, which was based off of a SIMS character.

Not only did this pop singer shave her head, but she even applied some gold studs to amp up the look. It's all about going the extra mile, no?

If I was a British pop star, I would shave the side of my head, too.

When your mom is Madonna, you can pretty much do whatever the heck you want.

Not only has this little rock star shaved her head, but she recently dyed her hair neon yellow. #badass

The girl who set the trend. Amber Rose looks stunning with her shaved locks.

