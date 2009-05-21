Fekkai’s Limited Edition Summer Hair Collection is Back

Tousled, saltwater-textured hair lends that coveted, “I’ve been frolicking on-or-in-close-proximity-to the beach all day” kind of insouciance to any summer look. And though Gisele’s perfectly balayaged mane may suggest otherwise, wiling away poolside hours with unprotected hair leaves most of our tresses–especially those of us lucky enough to have curly, textured, or color-treated hair–looking less sun-kissed, more sun-baked.

Enter the 2009 Fekkai Summer Hair Marine Collection. Yeah, yeah…the line may have been a staple in your Weekender last summer, but it’s back with what Fekkai is calling “AquaNutrient technology.” Designed to deeply hydrate hair that’s been exposed to the elements, the sea-inspired collection contains sea algae, sea kelp, and lightweight polymers to smooth frizz and lock in moisture. A perennial fave is the Fekkai Beach Waves styling spray, but we’re all about the Beachcomber Leave-In Conditioner—comb a little through your hair before you hit the water or the beach and it will protect your hair from chlorine, salt, and sun damage.

And if you’re dying to jump on the braid bandwagon, a quick spraydown of Fekkai Zero-Humidity Frizz Control pre-and-post braid will seal the hair cuticle, ensuring your coiffure remains smooth and fuzz-free.

Each product in the line retails for $23, at <a href=" http://www.sephora.com/browse/section.jhtml?categoryId=C18662″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Sephora