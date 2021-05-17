Feather Hair Extensions Are Back & It’s 2012 All Over Again

With Y2K beauty and fashion trends coming back in recent months, it was only a matter of time before the tricky 2010s popped up. You’re going to want to sit down, millennials: feather hair extensions are back. The 2011-2012 trend was made especially popular by celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne and Hilary Duff. But it wasn’t only celebs rocking the look.

Salons all over the country started offering feather hair extension services and brands started selling clip-in versions. As quickly as the trend came into our lives, it was gone. But like low-rise jeans, Juicy Couture tracksuits and chunky blonde highlights, feather hair extensions are back. Just ask Addison Rae.

The TikTok star posted a few photos wearing subtle feathers in her newly blonde hair. Leave it to Gen Z to bring these 2000s styles back with a vengeance. It’s likely the service is tough to find at a salon these days but you can get the look with loose extensions that come with loops to secure to your hair ($28.95 at Amazon). Just don’t go too big or try any kind of headdress as that’ll take you into cultural appropriation territory.

Feather hair isn’t the only 2010s beauty look popping back up as of late. We just saw a girl on TikTok getting tinsel put into their hair just like we all—including Beyoncé and Kesha—did a decade ago. Save those platform flip-flops, terrycloth sets and Coachella-ready hair extensions. Everything old really is new again.