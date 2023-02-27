Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner Wore Colorful Feather Lashes on the Runway, Inspiring a New Trend

When it comes to faux lashes, black and voluminous have been the go-to wants for as long as mascara has been around. Other colors exist but other than brown, they never really take off. Maybe Prada’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Milan Fashion Week will change that? The brand sent models such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner down the runway wearing colorful feather lashes that just might be the next big trend in falsies.

Pat McGrath was responsible for the makeup, which was inspired by the “concept of rediscovering beauty” per the brand. Each model had a radiant and natural-looking complexion with faux feather eyelashes in pastel colors of khaki, blue, pink, yellow and mint green. They were hand-placed on the lashes with colors chosen to complement the model’s skin tones. Gigi Hadid wore khaki-colored lashes with her blonde hair straight and parted down the middle…

while Kendall Jenner‘s lashes were light blue and her hair its natural dark brown.

The lashes are the most eye-catching thing here but we can’t ignore how gorgeous the rest of the makeup is. We got the scoop on exactly what was used from skincare to that sheer, blurred lip.

McGrath and her team prepped models’ skin with Pat McGrath Labs Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence (currently sold out!) and Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer ($45 at Sephora). Next came Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68 at Sephora) and Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer ($34 at Sephora) to cover any imperfections. They set the skin with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder ($39 at Sephora) using the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Powder Brush ($39 at Sephora) and finished with a sheer veil of the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder ($32 at Sephora). That’s it! Gorgeous natural skin with feather lashes we could easily see on the Euphoria cast.